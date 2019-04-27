Department of Defence awards deal for new polar icebreaker

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The U.S. Department of Defence has awarded a Mississippi-based shipbuilder a roughly $745.9 million contract to construct a Polar Security Cutter to bolster the defence’s Artic presence.

KTVA-TV reports the department announced Tuesday that VT Halter Marine Inc. will construct one of three ships intended to revitalize the U.S. Coast Guard’s fleet of heavy icebreakers.

Department of Defence officials say the mission of the Polar Security Cutter will be to ensure continued access to both polar regions and support the country’s economic, commercial, maritime and national security needs.

Alaska’s congressional delegation says the Coast Guard has just two icebreakers: the medium icebreaker Healy and the heavy icebreaker Polar Star. The Coast Guard plans to acquire three new medium icebreakers as well as the three heavy icebreakers in the Polar Security Cutter contract.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com

The Associated Press