Crane collapses in downtown Seattle on Saturday

SEATTLE — A construction crane has collapsed in downtown Seattle, and initial reports indicate it damaged several cars.

The crane collapsed on Mercer Street near Interstate 5 on Saturday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m.

The Seattle Times tweeted that several vehicles and a building were damaged.

Tweets from the scene showed the crane collapsed on the street.

No word yet on any injuries.

The Associated Press

