Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Loading articles...
Authorities break up cockfighting ring at Philadelphia home
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 11:26 am EDT
PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say they broke up a cockfighting ring when they raided a Philadelphia home, making nearly two dozen arrests.
Roughly 40 roosters and chickens were found in the home Friday night, including some that were dead.
Authorities say officers chased down several suspects who tried to flee the scene on foot. Four suspects suffered broken ankles when they tried to climb over a 30-foot wall.
The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will care for the surviving birds.
Further details about the ring and those arrested were not disclosed. It’s not clear how long the ring may have been operating at the home.
The Associated Press
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We'll send you a link to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* backButton *}
{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
{* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}
{* name *}
{* email *}
{* postalCode *}
{* gender *}
{* birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
Loading newsletters
By clicking Confirm Account, I agree to the
terms of service
and
privacy policy
of Rogers Media.
{* /legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* public_profileBlurb *}
Display Name:
{* public_displayName *}
{* public_name *}
{* public_gender *}
{* public_birthdate *}
{* public_emailAddress *}
{* public_address *}
{* public_phoneNumber *}
Updating your profile data...
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
An error has occurred while trying to update your details. Please
contact us.
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!
{* loginWidget *}
Or
Welcome back,
!
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #socialRegistrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* socialRegistration_firstName *}
{* socialRegistration_lastName *}
{* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* socialRegistration_displayName *}
{* socialRegistration_postalCode *}
{* socialRegistration_gender *}
{* socialRegistration_birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
By checking this box, I agree to the
terms of service
and
privacy policy
of Rogers Media.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* backButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #registrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *}
{* traditionalRegistration_gender *}
{* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
By checking this box, I agree to the terms of service and privacy policy of Rogers Media.
{* backButton *}
{* createAccountButton *}
{* /registrationForm_radio_2 *}
Check your email for a link to reset your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.
{* #resetPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resetPasswordForm *}
Password has been successfully updated.
{* newPasswordForm *}
{* newpassword *}
{* newpasswordConfirm *}
{* /newPasswordForm *}
Thank you for verifying your email address.
Sorry we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below and we'll send you another email.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
You may have created a profile with another
Rogers Media brand
that can be used to log into this site.
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
{* loginWidget *}