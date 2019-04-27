Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alleged saxophone thief hits sour note with police
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 1:58 pm EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — The theft of a saxophone has ended on a sour note for a Virginia man.
Authorities say 29-year-old Alex Robert Sheaffer was arrested Friday night and charged with stealing a high-end saxophone during a reception at the Science Museum of Virginia.
Sheaffer was being held Saturday on charges of grand larceny, buying or receiving stolen goods and obtaining money through false pretenses.
Police allege that Sheaffer stole a $5,000 alto sax from a musician who was helping provide entertainment for a reception on April 13.
Investigators say Sheaffer, a member of a catering crew, took the saxophone to a local pawn shop, where he used it to secure a $300 loan.
The saxophone has been returned to its owner. It was not immediately clear whether Sheaffer has a lawyer.
The Associated Press
