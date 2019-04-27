Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Air Force plans combat exercise, weapons evaluation in Utah
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 27, 2019 1:00 pm EDT
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The U.S. Air Force will conduct a large training exercise and a weapons evaluation in Utah in coming weeks.
Hill Air Force Base officials said Saturday that the 388th and 419th fighter wings based at Hill and equipped with F-16 fighters will conduct the simulated combat exercise Tuesday and Wednesday with F-16 units from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico and Kunsan Air Base in Korea.
Officials said pilots will take off in waves to simulate a large-scale engagement with enemy aircraft.
The Combat Hammer weapons evaluation is scheduled May 6-17 at the Utah Test and Training Range and will include F-35As from Hill, F-16s from Kunsan, F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina and A-10s from Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.
