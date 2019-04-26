Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Your Ward News duo sentencing Friday in hate case
by The Canadian Press and News staff
Posted Apr 26, 2019 7:58 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 26, 2019 at 8:00 am EDT
James Sears and LeRoy St. Germaine (right) leave court after being found guilty of promoting hate in Toronto on Jan. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The two men found guilty of using their free newspaper to promote hatred against Jews and women will be sentenced on Friday.
Your Wards News’ editor-in-chief, James Sears, and its publisher Leroy St. Germaine,
were found guilty back in January of willfully promoting hatred against identifiable groups.
In delivering his verdict against the duo, Ontario court Judge Richard Blouin called evidence of their guilt overwhelming.
Sears and St. Germaine had argued Your Ward News was meant to be satire but Blouin said there was nothing funny about their odious views.
The Crown argued the paper was filled with “vile and degrading” articles and imagery.
St. Germaine and Sears, who lost his medical licence in the early 1990s for sexual misconduct with three women, face a maximum sentence of a $5,000 fine or six weeks in jail.
