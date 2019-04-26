Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Volunteer firefighter says instructor beat and raped her
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 6:36 pm EDT
TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A volunteer firefighter in New Jersey says in a lawsuit she was lured to her instructor’s home. where he bound, choked and raped her.
NJ.com reports the 26-year-old woman told investigators John Syers beat and sexually assaulted her.
A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.
The woman says Syers lured her to his Lacey Township home in September 2018 under the guise of giving her a tour. Her attorney says when the woman and Syers were looking at his bedroom, he “proceeded to beat, burn, sexually assault and strangle (her).”
The woman is a firefighter with Seaside Heights Volunteer Fire Department. She had been training at the Ocean County Fire Academy.
She says she became a volunteer firefighter after her own home burned down.
Officials in Ocean County did not return a call seeking comment from NJ.com.