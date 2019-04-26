Volunteer firefighter says instructor beat and raped her

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A volunteer firefighter in New Jersey says in a lawsuit she was lured to her instructor’s home. where he bound, choked and raped her.

NJ.com reports the 26-year-old woman told investigators John Syers beat and sexually assaulted her.

A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.

The woman says Syers lured her to his Lacey Township home in September 2018 under the guise of giving her a tour. Her attorney says when the woman and Syers were looking at his bedroom, he “proceeded to beat, burn, sexually assault and strangle (her).”

The woman is a firefighter with Seaside Heights Volunteer Fire Department. She had been training at the Ocean County Fire Academy.

She says she became a volunteer firefighter after her own home burned down.

Officials in Ocean County did not return a call seeking comment from NJ.com.

