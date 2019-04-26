Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump defends his 2017 remarks on Charlottesville violence
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 10:55 am EDT
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Indianapolis to speak at the National Rifle Association annual meeting, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is trying once more to defend his remarks about racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Trump was asked Friday about his 2017 comments, when he said there were “very fine people on both sides” of a clash between white supremacists and anti-racist demonstrators.
He said he was referring to some who were protesting the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general.
Trump praised Lee as “a great general, everybody knows that.”
In his remarks two years ago, Trump did mention the Lee statue but also said “there is blame on both sides” of the clash, which left one anti-white supremacist demonstrator dead.
The debate over Trump’s remarks resurfaced after former Vice-President Joe Biden launched his Democratic presidential campaign by condemning them.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}