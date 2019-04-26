Toyota to add two new SUV lines to Cambridge plant: report

Toyota is planning to build two more Lexus SUVs in Ontario, starting in 2022.

An announcement is scheduled for Monday but Bloomberg is reporting the Japanese automaker plans to build the Lexus NX crossover and RX sport utility vehicle in Cambridge.

Up until now those vehicles have only been made in Japan.

The announcement will provide a boost to the auto sector in Ontario which is facing planned closures and layoffs from both General Motors and Fiat Chrysler.

GM announced earlier this year it will shutter its plant in Oshawa at the end of 2019 while Fiat Chrysler plans to cut a production shift and lay off about 1,500 workers at its minivan plant in Windsor this fall.

Toyota’s Cambridge facility currently employs 8,000 workers. No word if more jobs will be created by the addition of the two SUV product lines.

Toyota had planned to invest $1.4-billion to build its gas-electric RAV4 crossover in Cambridge before shifting that production to its plant in Kentucky.