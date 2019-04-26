The Latest: Lawmakers release details of budget deals

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Latest on the state budget at the Washington Legislature (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
Lawmakers revealed details of a negotiated two-year $52.4 billion state budget that does not include a capital gains tax that majority Democrats originally sought, but has a business and occupation tax increase on large banks.
The details were released Friday evening, a day after Senate Democrats already started passing some of the revenue bills tied to the budget, including a change to the real estate excise tax that they have reconfigured and say will bring in about $600 million dollars over the next four years.
A bill that hasn’t yet come up for a vote is one that would bring in about $338 over the next four years by raising the B&O rate on institutions with $1 billion in global net profits from 1.5 % to 3 %.
9:20 a.m.
Senate Democrats have passed a key tax bill that appears to be part of a budget deal that has not yet been made public.
Budget writers in the Democratic-led House and Senate announced Thursday afternoon that they had reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year state budget, but that it wouldn’t be made public until details were finalized, likely Saturday. But late Thursday night, the Senate brought up a tax that was part of their original plan, a change to the real estate excise tax that they now say will bring in about $600 million dollars over the next four years. They passed it on a 26-22 vote after 11 p.m.
The 105-day-legislative session is scheduled to end Sunday.