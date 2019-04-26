The Latest: Hospital with broken boiler is warming up

KEENE, N.H. — The Latest on a boiler malfunction at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

A New Hampshire hospital that lost its heat and hot water because of a boiler malfunction expects on Saturday to begin readmitting patients who had to be sent to other facilities.

A spokesman for Cheshire Medical Center in Keene says the hospital planned to be able to admit patients to the emergency department late Friday.

Spokesman Rick Adams says the nearly 50 patients taken to other hospitals can start coming back on Saturday.

A boiler malfunction Thursday morning damaged the venting system and chimney that exhausts the hospital’s furnace. No injuries were reported.

A temporary boiler was installed to get the hospital up and running, but it required time to bring the temperature back up in the building.

2 p.m.

12:05 p.m.

