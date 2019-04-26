Sri Lanka says 2 militants, civilian killed in fresh raid

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s military says soldiers are raiding an area in the country’s east where a gunfight between troops and suspects linked to the Easter suicide bombings killed two militants and one civilian.

Maj. Gen. Aruna Jayasekara, the local military commander, said Saturday that at least three people were wounded in the gunbattle that saw at least three explosions.

Jayasekara says soldiers and police wanted to wait until daylight to carry out further raids given houses being built so close together.

Meanwhile, the military says security forces have recovered explosives, detonators, “suicide kits,” military uniforms and Islamic State group flags during the raids.

The Easter suicide bombings, claimed by the Islamic State group, targeted churches and hotels and killed at least 250 people.

The Associated Press





