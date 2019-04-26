Heavy rain for GTA, parts of Ontario amid flooding concerns

Flooding concerns are top of mind for the GTA and beyond as a weather system brings substantial rain to parts of Ontario on Friday.

A state of emergency remains in effect for areas of cottage country, including Bracebridge and Hunstville, as well as in Ottawa.

In the GTA, Environment Canada said the rain will be heavy at times with the winds gusting to 70 km/h by this afternoon. Currently, around 10-15 millimetres of rain is in the forecast for Toronto.

Toronto and Region Conservation said the rainfall may result in high water levels and to exercise caution around bodies of water.

Meanwhile, in Bracebridge, a rainfall warning is in effect for the town, which could receive up to 40 millimetres of rain. Water in two nearby lakes is already beyond capacity and flooding of the Muskoka River could get worse.

RAINFALL WARNING FROM EC: Rainfall warning in effect for: Bracebridge – Gravenhurst Huntsville – Baysville Port Carling – Port SevernTown of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 40 mm are Local amounts exceeding 50 mm are possible. — Frankie Flowers (@FrankFerragine) April 26, 2019

There’s already been a voluntary evacuation for several areas and dozens of roads have been flooded or washed out.

Water levels are expected to surpass the flooding of 2013, which was the worst in a century.

“Sadly, we’re seeing a repeat of 2013, and maybe a little bit worse,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said on Thursday.

Other areas of cottage country are also under a rainfall warning, including Muskoka, Parry Sounds, Huntsville, and Gravenhurst.

On Thursday, Ottawa officials declared a state of emergency due to high water levels in the Ottawa River. Mayor Jim Watson’s office says the water levels pose an “ongoing threat” to property, health and safety.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement forecasting up to 35 millimetres of rain in the capital region by Saturday.

The mayor’s office said the combination of already high water levels and further rainfall give rise to a situation that “constitutes a danger of major proportions that could result in serious harm.”