Police: 2 children shot as Oklahoma police try to arrest man
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 9:54 pm EDT
HUGO, Okla. — Oklahoma authorities say a police officer has shot and injured two children along with a man who is suspected of robbing a restaurant earlier this month.
State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman says gunfire broke out Friday when detectives with the Hugo Police Department in southeastern Oklahoma were trying to make contact with the suspect, 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith. Arbeitman says Smith is suspected in an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut in Hugo, which is near the Texas state line.
Arbeitman says it’s not clear if Smith fired on the officers or what prompted the shooting. She says Smith and the two children were taken to a hospital. Officials did not immediately release the names, ages and condition of the children.
