Poland holds meetings on improving education after strike
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 8:59 am EDT
A woman walks by a school where teachers are taking part in nationwide pay strike, with banners declaring the participation in the strike and also parent's support for it, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, April 15, 2019. The right-wing government says it has money only to grant half of the teachers' demands in a sign that its policy of pre-election spending has reached its limit.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
WARSAW, Poland — A nationwide teachers’ strike is spurring Poland’s government to hold meetings with educators, parents and experts to discuss ways to improve the country’s public schools.
Teachers’ unions refused to participate in Friday’s talks to protest the government’s refusal to grant pay increases, the unmet demand behind the nearly three-week strike that closed a majority of schools.
The unions have suspended the strike until September to allow for end-of-high-school exams and to give the government time to propose ways to satisfy teachers.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said improvements to the education system are urgently need to allow for better salaries and higher quality teaching.
Teachers want a 30% raise to their monthly earnings, which range from 1,800 zlotys to 3,000 zlotys ($470 to $780.)