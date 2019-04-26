Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Officer fled civil war as a child, resettled in Minneapolis
by Jeff Baenen And Amy Forliti, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 12:09 am EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — The police officer on trial in Minneapolis for fatally shooting an unarmed woman fled Somalia’s civil war as a child.
Mohamed Noor testified Thursday that he followed a well-worn path with his family to a refugee camp in Kenya. Then they came to the U.S. and eventually settled in Minnesota. He carved out a life in business and later spotted an online ad recruiting police officers.
Noor’s testimony broke more than 18 months of silence since the shooting in July 2017.
His hiring in 2015 was welcomed by city leaders seeking to diversify the police force. He was fired after being charged in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. She called 911 to report a possible crime near her home and was shot as she approached his squad car.
Jeff Baenen And Amy Forliti, The Associated Press
