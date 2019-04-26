Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NY funeral for Marine and firefighter killed in Afghanistan
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 12:31 am EDT
FILE - This undated, file photo provided on April 9, 2019, by the Fire Department of New York shows firefighter Christopher Slutman. The 15-year member of the Fire Department was among three American service members killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on Monday, April 8. (Fire Department of New York via AP, File)
NEW YORK — A U.S. Marine killed in a bombing in Afghanistan will be honoured by mourners from across the country at his funeral in New York City where he was also a decorated firefighter .
The casket of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman is to leave a Bronx funeral home atop a fire engine caisson Friday morning for St. Thomas Church on Fifth Avenue.
The 43-year-old father of three young daughters died on April 8 near Bagram Airfield U.S military base. Two other members of Slutman’s Massachusetts-based Marine Reserve unit also were killed.
A 15-year FDNY veteran, Slutman was with Ladder 27 in the Bronx. He got a medal for bravery after rescuing a woman from a burning apartment.
A native of Newark, Delaware, Slutman also had been a firefighter in Maryland.