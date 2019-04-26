Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New map shows prescribed burns in southwestern Idaho
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 1:43 pm EDT
BOISE, Idaho — Land management officials in Idaho have put together a new online map so hikers, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts can know when and where to expect prescribed burns.
Boise State Public Radio reports national forests in Idaho along with the Bureau of Land Management and the Idaho Department of Lands put together the maps for prescribed burns happening between April and July on the Southwest Idaho Interagency Prescribed Fire website.
The goal of prescribed burns is to reduce fuels on the ground, create fire-resilient trees and help protect people and timber from severe wildland fires. Agencies typically post caution signs with closures and a map of where they plan to burn along trailheads and roads leading to the locations. But the interactive website will allow recreationists to check for prescribed burns before they head out to the wilderness.
Prescribed burn maps: https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=3fbf12463b7c442e854010e203800d48
Information from: KBSX-FM.
The Associated Press
