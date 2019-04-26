Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nearing end of his tenure, Rosenstein hits back at critics
by Eric Tucker, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 10:37 am EDT
Attorney General William Barr speaks alongside Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, right, and acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Edward O'Callaghan, left, about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is taking swipes at his critics as he prepares his exit from the Justice Department.
In a speech Thursday night before a lawyers’ group, Rosenstein made barbed remarks in the direction of former FBI Director James Comey, political pundits and the media.
He suggested there were decisions made before he arrived at the Justice Department two years ago that he didn’t agree with, likening himself to a man who lies down in a burning bed but doesn’t know how the fire started.
He also said “there was overwhelming evidence that Russian operatives hacked American computers and defrauded American citizens.”
Rosenstein is expected to leave his position now that special counsel Robert Mueller has submitted his Russia investigation report .
