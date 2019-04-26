Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mistrial declared for Texas teen charged in parents' killing
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 11:10 pm EDT
HOUSTON — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Texas teenager charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and father, who was a standout linebacker for Texas A&M before a brief NFL career.
Judge Kelli Johnson announced the mistrial Friday night after a Harris County jury remained deadlocked for two days after hearing the weeks-long trial of 19-year-old Antonio Armstrong Jr.
Prosecutors have claimed Armstrong shot Antonio and Dawn Armstrong inside their townhome in July 2016. They say the then 16-year-old told investigators an intruder shot his parents.
Harris County Assistant District Attorney John Brewer say prosecutors intend to bring Armstrong to trial again.
The elder Armstrong was a first-team All-American and played briefly for the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.
The Associated Press
