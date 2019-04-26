Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexico's new National Guard deployed to Veracruz state
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 10:46 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s new militarized police force known as the National Guard has been deployed for the first time to the Gulf coast state of Veracruz even before the country’s congress has passed its supporting legislation.
During an event Friday in Minatitlan, where 13 people were gunned down at a party a week ago, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his defence secretary said the National Guard was already at work.
Earlier this month López Obrador named an active duty army general to command the new security force. Human rights groups criticized the decision and have opposed giving the military more responsibility for domestic policing.
Last year saw the highest number of murders in at least 20 years. The military is generally seen as less corrupt than the police in Mexico.
