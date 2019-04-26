Mexico complains to US about longer border crossing times

MEXICO CITY — Mexico has expressed concern to the United States government about lengthy delays at ports of entry along their shared border that are hurting companies in both countries.

Mexico’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement Friday that impacts to Mexican and U.S. businesses have been felt in April due to delays in customs inspections at the border.

In late March, the U.S. government announced it was moving some personnel from ports of entry to help Border Patrol handle the influx of migrant families. Longer border crossing times resulted.

Mexico asked for a meeting of the 21st Century Border Executive Steering Committee, which includes officials from both governments, to discuss the issue.

In the first two months of 2019, Mexico became the United States’ number one trading partner.

The Associated Press