The last weekend of April is upon us

This is the last weekend of April and you know what that means? Soon, in around three weeks, the Victoria Day long weekend will be upon us. But until then, let us all enjoy this weekend.

Although Earth Day was on Monday, some of the events are taking place this weekend. Below is a roundup of these and other events.

Events

Blue Jays at home

Although the hopes of Maple Leafs’ fans have been dashed yet again, there is still other sports teams in the city to support — the Raptors, for one, who are now in the second round of the NBA playoffs, and the Blue Jays, who are almost a month into their regular season. The boys of summer take on the Oakland A’s for a three-game home stand at the Rogers Centre. One of the games is on Friday evening, and it should be an exciting one for Jays fan with top-prospect Vlad Guerrero Jr. making his debut. The other two games are Saturday and Sunday afternoon games.

Butter Tart Festival

What better way to spend a Saturday than celebrating the quintessential Canadian dessert: the butter tart? The Etobicoke Butter Tart Festival is back for a second year. You’ll be able to shop for and devour some delicious butter tarts from various Ontario vendors. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 516 The Kingsway.

Battle of Fort York

Fort York will come alive this weekend as the city marks the 206th anniversary of the Battle of York. Fought on April 27, 1813, the Battle of York was a decisive victory for American forces over British and Upper Canada regulars and militia, as well as Ojibway natives, during the War of 1812. This weekend, you’ll be able to enjoy live musket firing demonstrations, site tours, and period animation. Events are taking place on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, and $6 for children.

Earth Day at Downsview Park

Now in its 15th year, Earth Day at Downsview Park gives families an opportunity to get involved in the world’s largest environmental movement. This year’s event features a long list of free activities, including bird of prey demonstrations, face painting, and a sing-along by the campfire. Visitors will also get a glimpse of the park’s plans for a new urban farm. It all takes places on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Earth Day at Toronto Botanical Garden

Surround yourself with nature at the Toronto Botanical Garden on Saturday. Help plant, listen to nature-themed stories, make some nature crafts, and more. Bring your own mug and enjoy some PWYC coffee and purchase some light snacks. The event, which runs from noon to 3 p.m., is free but registration is recommended.

Cleaning up the city

Toronto’s annual spring cleanup, Clean Toronto Together, takes place this weekend. The event, which is now in its 16th year, sees residents, students, businesses, and community groups, help to clean up public spaces across the city. The corporate 20-minute makeover and school cleanups are on Friday, while the community cleanups are Saturday and Sunday.

One of the community cleanups is at the Fort York National Historic Site on Saturday. Bring your boots, gloves, rakes and shovels, and help clean up 43-acres of greenspace. Fort York is offering free same-day admission to its historic site.

TTC service

Partial Line 2 closure

There is small subway closure to contend with this weekend. Trains won’t be running on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations due to rail replacement. Shuttle buses and Wheels-Trans service will be running.