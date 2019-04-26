Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kids II recalls rocking sleepers weeks after Fisher-Price
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 12:11 pm EDT
Kids II is recalling nearly 700,000 rocking sleepers linked to at least five infant deaths since 2012.
The move comes just two weeks after Fisher-Price recalled its similar Rock ‘n Play sleepers in which more than 30 babies died over a decade. The deaths in both sleepers occurred after infants rolled over from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained.
Kids II Inc. and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday anyone who bought a sleeper should stop using it right away. Consumers can get a refund or voucher.
The sleepers sold for between $40 and $80 at Walmart, Target and other retailers nationwide.
More details are online .
The Associated Press
