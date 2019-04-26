Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge delays next step in Avenatti legal process
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 1:52 pm EDT
NEW YORK — A judge has agreed to delay the next step in the legal process for federal extortion charges against lawyer Michael Avenatti for 30 days.
An order signed Thursday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Pitman was entered in the public record Friday.
The order extends until May 28 a deadline for formal charges to be brought against Avenatti, who gained fame with his representation of porn star Stormy Daniels during her legal battles with President Donald Trump.
Prosecutors say Avenatti’s attorney had requested more time to retain a lawyer to discuss a resolution of the case with the government.
Avenatti says he expects to be exonerated on charges in New York accusing him of trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike.
He also has disputed fraud charges brought against him in California.
The Associated Press
