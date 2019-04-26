Iowa woman sentenced after confining boy beneath stairs

ELDORA, Iowa — An Iowa woman convicted on charges related to confining her boyfriend’s 8-year-old son under basement stairs has been sentenced to jail and a small fine.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Traci Lynn Tyler was sentenced Friday to up to a year in jail, following her April 10 conviction on misdemeanour false imprisonment. She had been charged with kidnapping but a judge convicted her of the lesser charge.

Prosecutors say Tyler and the boy’s father, Alex Shadlow, locked the child in a space beneath the basement stairs of their Ackley home for at least nine hours a day in summer 2017. The boy told authorities he slept on concrete.

Because Tyler served 266 days in jail before her conviction, she may only serve another three months. That time could be reduced for good behaviour. She was fined $315.

Shadlow is awaiting trial.

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

The Associated Press