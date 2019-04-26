Governor amends disaster declaration to add fishing town

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has amended a state disaster declaration so a small fishing town can get assistance for the damage caused by the magnitude 7.1 earthquake last year.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the Republican governor amended the declaration last week to add an area that includes the town of Whittier, about 60 miles (96.5 kilometres) southeast of Anchorage.

The area was left out of former Gov. Bill Walker’s declaration from the Nov. 30 quake that shook south-central Alaska.

Dunleavy said in a letter to lawmakers that the state has identified $507,000 in potentially eligible repairs in the town. The quake damaged critical utility infrastructure, docks, harbour parking areas and the breakwater protecting the boat harbour.

Whittier city manager Jim Hunt says the damage estimate is conservative.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The Associated Press