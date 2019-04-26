Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Germany's RWE says it won't invest in new coal power plants
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 8:45 am EDT
BERLIN — German energy company RWE says it won’t invest in new coal-fired power stations and is scrapping plans for a lignite-fired plant in western Germany.
RWE, which operates several of Europe’s most-polluting power plants, said in a statement Friday that it will now focus on generating electricity from renewable sources. CEO Rolf Martin Schmitz said that “new coal-fired power stations no longer have a place in our future-oriented strategy.”
The company said it cancelled plans for a possible lignite-burning plant at Niederaussem, near Cologne. However, RWE said it is “convinced that existing coal-fired power stations will be needed to provide backup capacity” as Germany switches to renewable energy.
A German government-appointed expert panel recently agreed that coal burning should end by 2038. Details of how that will be achieved remain sketchy.