Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ex-police officer sentenced in Baltimore racketeering case
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 5:34 pm EDT
BALTIMORE — A fired Philadelphia police officer has been sentenced in Baltimore as part of a racketeering case that exposed one of the worst U.S. police corruption scandals in recent memory.
Eric Snell was sentenced Friday to nine years in federal prison for conspiracy and intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.
He pleaded guilty three days into his trial on charges that he conspired to sell drugs with members of a rogue Baltimore police unit called the Gun Trace Task Force. The plainclothes squad resold looted narcotics, conducted robberies and falsified evidence.
Snell had served as an officer in Baltimore before joining the Philadelphia Police Department.
He went through police training with disgraced Baltimore Detective Jemell Rayam, who pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and co-operated with the government.