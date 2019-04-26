Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ecuador tribe wins early court battle to protect territory
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 8:21 pm EDT
Waoranis leader Nemonte Nenquimo, center, and lawyer Lina Espinosa, right, celebrate after a judged ruled in their favor in a lawsuit filed against the Ministry of Non-Renewable Natural Resources for opening up oil concessions on their ancestral land, in Puyo, Ecuador, Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
QUITO, Ecuador — An indigenous Amazon tribe in Ecuador has won an early court victory in its fight to stop oil extraction in its ancestral territory.
A judge in a provincial court determined Friday that the Waorani people have a right to be consulted before any oil drilling takes place.
Lawyers for Ecuador’s government are vowing to appeal the decision. The ruling sets up what could be a protracted court battle that will in the meantime protect the tribe’s territory.
Sixteen Waorani communities claim they were deceived by workers who lavished them with gifts without making them aware they were in exchange for access to their lands.
The tribe’s leaders say they will “never sell our lands to the oil companies.”