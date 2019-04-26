Loading articles...

DVP closed between Gardiner and Don Mills

A large portion of the DVP is closed for a police investigation on April 26, 2019. CITYNEWS/Alfredo Colangel

A major portion of the Don Valley Parkway has been shut down for a police investigation.

Toronto police were called to the area near the Millwood Bridge around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The northbound lanes are closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Don Mills Road.

The ramps onto the northbound DVP are also closed.

More to come

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.