Drury belts two-run walkoff homer to give Jays a 4-2 win in Guerrero's debut

Brandon Drury hit a two-run walkoff homer to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night in the big-league debut of top-ranked prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero started the rally with a double down the right-field line for his first career base hit. Alen Hanson came on as a pinch-runner and moved to third on Billy McKinney’s sacrifice bunt.

After a Teoscar Hernandez lineout, Drury belted a pitch off Yusmeiro Petit (0-1) over the wall for his third homer of the season.

Toronto (12-14), which ended a two-game mini-skid, has won eight of its last 12 games. The Athletics (14-14) fell back to the .500 mark by dropping the opener of the three-game series.

Toronto starter Marcus Stroman allowed one hit over seven innings but didn’t factor in the decision after Joe Biagini gave up a two-run homer to Oakland pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman in the eighth.

Stroman struck out seven batters and issued two walks over his 97-pitch outing, lowering his earned-run average to a sparkling 1.43.