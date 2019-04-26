Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Drury belts two-run walkoff homer to give Jays a 4-2 win in Guerrero's debut
by By Gregory Strong , The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 10:17 pm EDT
Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. runs to the dugout before his major league debut against Oakland Athletics ahead of MLB baseball action in Toronto, Friday April 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Brandon Drury hit a two-run walkoff homer to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night in the big-league debut of top-ranked prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero started the rally with a double down the right-field line for his first career base hit. Alen Hanson came on as a pinch-runner and moved to third on Billy McKinney’s sacrifice bunt.
After a Teoscar Hernandez lineout, Drury belted a pitch off Yusmeiro Petit (0-1) over the wall for his third homer of the season.
Toronto (12-14), which ended a two-game mini-skid, has won eight of its last 12 games. The Athletics (14-14) fell back to the .500 mark by dropping the opener of the three-game series.
Toronto starter Marcus Stroman allowed one hit over seven innings but didn’t factor in the decision after Joe Biagini gave up a two-run homer to Oakland pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman in the eighth.
Stroman struck out seven batters and issued two walks over his 97-pitch outing, lowering his earned-run average to a sparkling 1.43.