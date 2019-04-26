Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Deutsche Bank earnings up in 1st quarter but revenues drop
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 2:23 am EDT
FILE-In this March 18, 2019 file photo headquarters of Deutsche Bank, left, and Commerzbank are seen in Frankfurt, Germany. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are halting talks on a possible merger that would have created Germany's biggest financial institution. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
BERLIN — Deutsche Bank says it saw its profit improve by 67 per cent in the first quarter, though revenue dropped 9 per cent as proceeds from trading declined sharply.
Germany’s biggest bank reported details of its January-March earnings on Friday, a day after it abandoned talks on a possible merger with German peer Commerzbank.
The company said net profit was 201 million euros ($224 million), compared with 120 million euros a year earlier.
Revenues dropped to 6.35 billion euros from 6.98 billion euros. The bank said revenues from fixed income sales and trading were off 19 per cent at 1.5 billion euros, while those from equity sales and trading dropped 18 per cent to 468 million euros.
CEO Christian Sewing said that “our continued cost discipline helped us to offset lower revenues.”