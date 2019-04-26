Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Despite big plans, N. Korea's trains still go almost nowhere
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 3:14 am EDT
A train of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Wednesday morning for his much-anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok. (AP Photo/Alexander Khitrov)
TOKYO — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s decision to take a train to his summit in Russia’s far east hints at the potential of a bigger dream held by many in Asia: unimpeded travel by rail from the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula to Moscow and beyond.
The benefits range from bolstering regional co-operation to slashing costs and travel durations. But with sanctions and distrust standing in the way, it could be a long time before any trains working their way north from Seoul will be passing through Pyongyang Station.
After a day of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Kim boarded his trademark green-and-yellow carriage for the trip back across the two countries’ shared border and on to Pyongyang.