Despite big plans, N. Korea's trains still go almost nowhere

TOKYO — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s decision to take a train to his summit in Russia’s far east hints at the potential of a bigger dream held by many in Asia: unimpeded travel by rail from the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula to Moscow and beyond.

The benefits range from bolstering regional co-operation to slashing costs and travel durations. But with sanctions and distrust standing in the way, it could be a long time before any trains working their way north from Seoul will be passing through Pyongyang Station.

After a day of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Kim boarded his trademark green-and-yellow carriage for the trip back across the two countries’ shared border and on to Pyongyang.

The Associated Press











