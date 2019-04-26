Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cyprus police step up search for more of suspect's victims
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 5:40 am EDT
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus police are intensifying a search for the remains of more victims at locations where an army officer, who authorities say admitted to killing five women and two girls, allegedly had dumped their bodies.
Police said Friday’s search will concentrate on a military firing range, a reservoir and a man-made lake near an abandoned mine approximately 32 kilometres (20 miles) west of the capital Nicosia.
On Thursday, the 35-year-old suspect told investigators that he had killed four more people than he had previously admitted to. All the suspect’s alleged victims are foreign nationals.
Police have already found the bodies of a 38-year-old Filipino woman and two as yet unidentified women.
Search crews are now looking for the daughter of the 38-year-old, a Romanian mother and daughter and another Filipino woman.