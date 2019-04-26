Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Crown seeks one-year jail term against editor convicted of promoting hate
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 10:53 am EDT
TORONTO — The Crown is seeking a one-year jail term for a Toronto editor convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews.
A prosecutor is telling Ontario court that James Sears deserves the maximum custodial sentence and three years probation for his role in Your Ward News.
Sears was convicted in January on two counts of wilfully promoting hatred.
Each count carries a maximum sentence of six months, but the Crown says the terms should be served consecutively.
Court also heard several victim and community-impact statements.
Sentencing for the paper’s publisher, LeRoy St. Germaine, for the same crimes was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
