Calgary police search for clues in possible double homicide of mother, toddler

CALGARY — Police in Calgary are continuing to search for evidence in what they believe to be a double homicide of a mother and toddler.

Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, have not been seen since April 16 and police say they have found no evidence they’re alive.

A spokesman says investigators are looking for clues at a home in the suburban community of Cranston, in the city’s southeast.

They’re also searching in Bragg Creek and Priddis west of the city and are asking property owners there to look out for anything suspicious.

Some officers are on horseback and helicopters are also being used in the investigation.

City police are working with search and rescue teams, fish and wildlife officials and the RCMP.

Police say a suspect who knew Lovett and her daughter — but is not the girl’s biological father — is in custody, but there has been no word on charges.

The Canadian Press