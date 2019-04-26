Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Calgary police search for clues in possible double homicide of mother, toddler
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 1:32 pm EDT
Jasmine Lovett is seen in this undated handout photo. The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public's help to locate a woman and her daughter, who have not been heard from in over a week. Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson live in Cranston and usually have regular contact with their family, but it is believed that no one has heard from them since Tuesday, April 16, 2019. They were reported missing yesterday and investigators have been unable to locate them.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Calgary Police *MANDATORY CREDIT*
CALGARY — Police in Calgary are continuing to search for evidence in what they believe to be a double homicide of a mother and toddler.
Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, have not been seen since April 16 and police say they have found no evidence they’re alive.
A spokesman says investigators are looking for clues at a home in the suburban community of Cranston, in the city’s southeast.
They’re also searching in Bragg Creek and Priddis west of the city and are asking property owners there to look out for anything suspicious.
Some officers are on horseback and helicopters are also being used in the investigation.
City police are working with search and rescue teams, fish and wildlife officials and the RCMP.
Police say a suspect who knew Lovett and her daughter — but is not the girl’s biological father — is in custody, but there has been no word on charges.