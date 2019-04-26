Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Be wary of robot emotions; 'simulated love is never love'
by By Rachel Lerman, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 3:01 am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO — Researchers say that if robots move like humans and talk like humans, even if it’s only a little bit, then it’s natural that we will treat them like humans.
That’s why we feel sad when robots like the Mars Opportunity rover stop working, or “die.”
As intelligent robots move more and more into our homes, designers are considering the implications of giving robots human characteristics. It makes them relatable and easier to exist in worlds built for people and pets.
But some say the life-like designers can easily trick people into thinking robots are smarter and more empathetic than they really are.
Researchers expect the conversation to heat up as humanoid robots become more common.
