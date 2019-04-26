Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
7 in intensive care after gas leak; federal probe underway
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2019 10:37 am EDT
After an ammonia spill in Beach Park, an injured woman arrives at Vista East Medical Center on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Waukegan, Ill. A chemical leak that caused a toxic plume to hang for hours over a northern Chicago suburb Thursday sickened dozens of people, including some who are in critical condition, officials said. (Joe Shuman/Chicago Tribune via AP)
BEACH PARK, Ill. — Seven people, including a firefighter, remain in intensive care after they were injured in an ammonia leak in Illinois.
Lake County Sheriff’s spokesman Christopher Covelli said Friday that the majority of the 37 people injured Thursday have been treated and released from hospitals. Toxic gas plumes formed and lingered for several hours when anhydrous ammonia leaked from containers being pulled by a tractor in Beach Park, about 40 miles (65 kilometres) north of downtown Chicago.
The injured included 11 firefighters and three police officers.
Sheriff’s detectives and a team from the National Transportation Safety Board are jointly investigating the leak Friday.
Covelli told the Daily Herald it could be more than a week before a cause is determined.
The Associated Press
