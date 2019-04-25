Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
WVa police officer accused of stalking is released from jail
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 5:09 am EDT
BETHLEHEM, W.Va. — A West Virginia police officer accused of stalking an underage girl has posted bail and been released from custody.
News outlets report 29-year-old Bethlehem police Officer Daniel Eastham was arrested last week and released from custody Tuesday. He’s not allowed near the school or girl.
A police report says the mother of the Ohio County student told Eastman in November to leave her daughter alone. She also got a restraining order against him that was set to expire in September.
The report says he appeared at the school in January with gifts for the girl, who the report says was “visibly shaken and upset.” The student said Eastman would visit the school to “spy” on her.
Eastham is charged with stalking and violation of a protective order.
The Associated Press
