Worlds of Fun bans 9 minors after weekend disturbance
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 4:20 pm EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Worlds of Fun amusement park banned nine people after fights last weekend involving crowds of young people.
More than five law enforcement agencies went to the park Saturday night after an off-duty Clay County sheriff’s deputy called for help.
The Kansas City Star reports police estimated up to 300 teenagers were involved but Worlds of Fun officials have said fewer people were involved in the fights, while many others were bystanders.
Worlds of Fun spokesman Chris Foshee said the nine people banned from the park were minors.
No one was arrested but a citation was issued to a 17-year-old who is believed to be the instigator of the fights.
Foshee said the cause of the disturbance is unknown.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
The Associated Press
