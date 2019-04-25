Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Victim in Quebec dog attack thanks community for outpouring of support
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 11:52 am EDT
Dominique Alain, shown in an undated handout photo, was the victim of a dog attack on March 29, 2019 in Potton, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Courtesy Potton Township MANDATORY CREDIT
MONTREAL — A Quebec woman who was seriously injured in an attack by three dogs last month in the Eastern Townships is thanking the community for its support.
The message from Dominique Alain and her family was published on the website of Potton Township today, thanking first-responders and staff at the hospital in Sherbrooke, Que., for taking care of her following the mauling.
Alain was attacked while jogging along a road in Potton Township on March 29, about 125 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
Animal welfare authorities deemed the dogs too dangerous to be returned to their owners, and local councillors voted to euthanize the animals.
Mayor Jacques Marcoux, who knows Alain personally, says she is out of intensive care but will be in hospital for sometime.
Marcoux says the entire community — several villages make up the township — was deeply affected by the attack.
A Go Fund Me page launched in April to help pay for prosthetics, retrofitting of her home and other expenses has raised more than $21,000 so far.
The Canadian Press
