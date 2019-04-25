TDSB joins the chorus against cuts to Toronto Public Health

The Toronto District School Board wants the province to press pause on cuts to Toronto Public Health.

At a special board meeting Thursday night, TDSB trustees voted to call on the Ford government to hold off implementing the cuts until there is further consultation and a full discussion about the impacts of those cuts.

“Toronto Public Health funds important programs that TDSB students need for their health, achievement and well-being,” said TDSB chair Robin Pilkey. “Before the Province makes any cuts, it is imperative that we know the possible impacts they will have and have the opportunity to offer our input.”

Trustees will also be sending a letter to all parents, notifying them of the funding at risk for TPH programs and the impacts it will have on school students.

Board of Health Chair, Coun. Joe Cressy and Toronto’s medical officer of health issued their own warning about the Ontario government’s proposed $1-billion cut over the next decade on Wednesday.

The cuts, which begin retroactively starting April 1, could affect programs such as student nutrition, vaccinations, daycare inspections, food safety, outbreaks and dental services.