Taylor Swift poses with fans ahead of big announcement
by Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 2:48 pm EDT
Taylor Swift takes a selfie with a fan at an appearance at a butterfly mural in the Gulch in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP)
NEW YORK — Taylor Swift, who has been teasing fans for weeks with clues about a new project to be announced Friday, hyped fans up when she visited a mural in Nashville on Thursday.
The pop star surprised a few hundred fans, posing with them in front of a mural she commissioned.
Swift thanked the artist who created the mural in an Instagram post on Thursday. She also thanked her fans for showing up, saying: “I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills.”
She added that the next clue would be her live interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts later in the day.
Swift’s last album was “reputation,” released in 2017.
