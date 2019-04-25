Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Spain election dominated by uncertainty, splintered right
by Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 4:10 am EDT
In this Tuesday, April 16, 2019 photo a man deposits an empty wine bottle into a recycling container with an election poster showing the face of Socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, Spain. A substantial pool of undecided voters and a right-wing splintered by a rising populist party are making confident predictions harder to come by as Spain prepares for its third parliamentary election in less than four years. Election message reads 'Make it happen. Vote PSOE, The Spain that you want'. (AP Photo/Paul White)
BARCELONA, Spain — Spain is preparing to hold its third parliamentary election in less than four years. But even though the exercise is familiar, uncertainty surrounds the election’s outcome.
Polls indicate a substantial share of voters, about one-third, hadn’t decided by the final week of campaigning how they would mark their ballots on Sunday.
Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is hoping for a strong mandate to stay in the office he assumed 11 months ago when a no-confidence vote ousted his conservative predecessor.
A rising populist party also confounds confident predictions at the other end of the ideological spectrum. The Vox party is expected to give the lower chamber of the Spanish parliament its first lawmakers from the far right since the 1980s.
Aritz Parra contributed to this report from Madrid.