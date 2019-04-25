Puerto Rico bank official ordered to resign, faces probe

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico officials are demanding the immediate resignation of the president of the island’s Economic Development Bank who also serves as administrator of the Housing Financing Authority.

Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira said in a statement Thursday that officials also have asked Puerto Rico’s Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate both agencies. Maceira did not provide further details except to say that officials have received unspecified information and are seeking transparency.

Bank president Luis Burdiel could not be immediately reached for comment. El Nuevo Dia newspaper quoted him as saying that he declined comment and would talk to his supervisors before making a decision.

Burdiel would be the third high-ranking government official to resign this month.

The Associated Press