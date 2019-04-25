Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Possible $5B Facebook fine echoes European tech penalties
by Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 12:48 am EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2016, file photo, visitors take photos in front of the Facebook logo outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook reports earnings Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook’s revelation that it could face a $5 billion federal privacy fine is the latest sign of U.S. moves toward tighter regulation of the technology industry, which has enjoyed years of nearly unrestricted growth with little oversight.
Facebook said Wednesday it is planning for a fine between $3 billion and $5 billion and formally set aside $3 billion for the FTC, which is investigating whether the social network violated its users’ privacy. The amount is a contingency against a possible penalty; Facebook noted that the “matter remains unresolved.”
U.S. regulators could be taking a cue from the large penalties their European counterparts have been handing out to U.S. technology giants. Google, for instance, now owes almost $10 billion in European penalties for allegedly uncompetitive behaviour. It is appealing those rulings.