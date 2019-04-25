Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nintendo profit jumps 39% on Switch software sales
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 4:21 am EDT
TOKYO — Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co. is reporting a 39% rise in profit for the fiscal year through March on healthy software sales for its popular Switch console.
The Kyoto-based company behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises on Thursday reported a 194 billion yen ($1.7 billion) annual profit. Annual sales rose 14% to 1.2 trillion yen ($10.7 billion).
Nintendo says popular Switch software included “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” which sold 13.8 million units.
By quarter, Nintendo posted a profit of 25 billion yen ($223 million) for the January-March period, more than five times what it earned the previous year, on 203 billion yen ($1.8) quarterly sales, up 2%.
It expects to ship 18 million Switch devices the current year, up from 17 million for the year just ended.
The Associated Press
