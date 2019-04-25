Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mississippi official says still-living ex-senator 'deceased'
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 25, 2019 6:26 pm EDT
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s secretary of state incorrectly told college students that Republican former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran is “deceased.”
The 81-year-old Cochran is alive.
The Clarion Ledger reports Republican Delbert Hosemann spoke Thursday to University of Mississippi journalism students in Oxford. In a recording sent to the newspaper, one student asked Hosemann how close he and Cochran are. Hosemann replied: “He’s deceased, so I’m not real close.”
He then praised Cochran’s leadership, using the past tense.
Cochran retired from the Senate amid health concerns in 2018 and is living in Oxford. A former chief of staff, Brad White, says he saw Cochran on Thursday “and he’s very much alive.”
Hosemann is running for lieutenant governor. In a statement, he said: “I made an improper comment, and I sincerely apologize.”
