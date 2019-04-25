Loading articles...

Woman injured in Mississauga apartment fire

Emergency crews on scene after fire broke out at an apartment building on Sheridan Park Drive in Mississauga. One woman was injured. April 25, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A woman has been taken to hospital with burns to her face after a fire broke out at an apartment building near Erin Mills Parkway and the QEW in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Sheridan Park Drive just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Peel police say the woman has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was contained to one unit, but some tenants were asked to leave their homes as a precaution. They have since been allowed to return.

There has been no word on how the fire started.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.