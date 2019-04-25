Woman injured in Mississauga apartment fire

A woman has been taken to hospital with burns to her face after a fire broke out at an apartment building near Erin Mills Parkway and the QEW in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Sheridan Park Drive just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Peel police say the woman has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was contained to one unit, but some tenants were asked to leave their homes as a precaution. They have since been allowed to return.

There has been no word on how the fire started.